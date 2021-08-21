FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer covid vaccine on Monday

Full approval could aid with vaccine hesitancy





A common refrain for US anti-vaxxers is that they want full FDA approval before getting the vaccine. Whether that's a real reason or flimsy excuse will be put to the test in the near future as the New York Times reports the agency is planning to give full approval on Monday.





More importantly, full approval will give cover to many public and private employers and organizations for vaccine mandates. If approved next week, it will be interesting to see if there's a tipping point as schools and companies tell workers to get the vaccine or get a new job.

