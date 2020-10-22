FDA approves Gileads Remdesivir as coronavirus treatment

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Remdesivir was part of the treatment for Pres. Trump

The FDA has approved Gilieads Remdesivir as hey coronavirus a treatment.  Of course, the drug was part of the treatment for Pres. Trump.  

