FDA cautions against using hydrochloroquine for COVID-19, says it's not proven effective

US Food and Drug Administration issues warning

FDA warns of heart risks

Cautions against use outside of hospital setting or in a trial

Drug has not been effective against COVID-19



This isn't the final say and there appears to be some kind of war within the US administration about the guidance here. I think it's safe to say that it's not a miracle drug but it might be useful in the right circumstances. In the next few weeks there are going to be a bunch of proper studies on this and remdisivir published.







