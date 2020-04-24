FDA cautions against using hydrochloroquine for COVID-19, says it's not proven effective

US Food and Drug Administration issues warning

  • FDA warns of heart risks
  • Cautions against use outside of hospital setting or in a trial
  • Drug has not been effective against COVID-19
This isn't the final say and there appears to be some kind of war within the US administration about the guidance here. I think it's safe to say that it's not a miracle drug but it might be useful in the right circumstances. In the next few weeks there are going to be a bunch of proper studies on this and remdisivir published.
