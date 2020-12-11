FDA had told to quit vaccine not authorized today

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Chief of Staff Meadows sends the message

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA, if the coronavirus vaccine is not approved by the other day, he should submit his resignation.  This is according to sources as reported by the Washington Post.


