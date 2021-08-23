FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer covid vaccine - report

Washington Post report





This was rumored but now it's confirmed in the Washington Post -- the US FDA has given full approval to Pfizer's covid vaccine.





The newspaper cited two individuals with direct knowledge.





This approval was only a matter of time. The vaccine previously had emergency use authorization but its safety track record was well known.





The full authorization gives cover to companies and organizations to mandate vaccines for employees or attendees of events. This was the fastest vaccine approval in the FDA's history.





The hope is that this causes a bump in vaccines. The delta pandemic is already causing some uptick, with 1 million doses administered per day late last week, with about half of those receiving the first dose.





"Based on the longer-term follow-up data that we submitted, today's approval for those aged 16 and over affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed," Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said in a statement. "I am hopeful this approval will help increase confidence in our vaccine."





This report has helped to lift sentiment further but I worry about some selling-the-fact here as this was rumored/reported on the weekend





Update: The approval is now confirmed.

