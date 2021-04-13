FDA official says 1 US death after J&J vaccine, one patient in critical condition

FDA briefing on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Earlier, the FDA said there were 6 clots reported after more than 6.8 million doses.





They are warning health care providers who get patients with a low blood platelet count or blood clots to check if they've recently had the J&J vaccine.





Seeing these numbers, are we really going to halt the global rollout for 1 death among 6.8 million people? For a virus that's killing thousands a day?





Update: The FDA said the pause is expected to be 'a matter of days'.

