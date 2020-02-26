FDA official warns the COVID-19 virus is on the "cusp" of being a pandemic

The coronavirus story remains a fluid situation

The CDC is saying there are 14 unchanged confirmed COVID-19 cases among those people repatriated back to the United States which does not sound all that bad.





Then an FDA official warns that the COVID-19 is on the cusp of being a pandemic.





Germany's health minister said that we are at the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in Germany and that the country can no longer track the infection chains.





The US stocks have retreated from highs for the day. The S&P and NASDAQ just traded to a new session low