FDA says will rapidly work towards finalisation of Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorisation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

FDA says that they have notified the CDC and Operation Warp Speed to expedite work on the matter

This comes after the FDA advisers had overwhelmingly approved the Pfizer vaccine yesterday here. This is merely a formality at this stage and the market isn't too jumpy on the latest developments here after the November euphoria.

