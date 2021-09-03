FDA tells White House to scale back plans to offer boost shots

FDA wants more time to review data





The New York Times reports that officials have told the White House to scale back plans to offer covid booster shots to the general public by Sept 20.





The FDA warned it might only recommend boosters for Pfizer vaccine recipients and possibly only some of them to start. On Moderna, the report says this:





Among the reasons for delaying is that regulators need more time to decide the proper dosage for a possible third Moderna shot. The company's application asking the F.D.A. to authorize a booster shot contains insufficient data, one federal official familiar with the process said.



The FDA hasn't received the raw data from Israel, which is already delivering third doses to everyone.





