Fears China has cut off imports of Australian wine

Local media here in Australia cite industry group Australian Grape and Wine saying it has asked exporters if any shipments had cleared China's customs since an unofficial ban was touted two weeks ago, but so far none have reported success.

"We know there's been no official confirmation of a ban"

"But we have heard that shipments have been subject to increased testing, they are subject to increased scrutiny of documents and it's definitely slowing any clearance of customs.'

If so this would add to the list of Australian exports halted by China.





