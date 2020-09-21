Fears over a harsh national COVID-19 lockdown in the UK appear to be overblown

New cases of coronavirus have rocketed higher right across the UK, leading to speculation of a potential second national lockdown.

The speculation came despite UK PM Johnson saying he did not want to use this option.





It appears Johnson is getting his way, at least for now. The latest from the UK is that an announcement will be made that pubs, bars and restaurants throughout England will be forced to close at 10pm from Thursday.





Which is not too harsh (unless you are impacted by this of course).







