Best since March 2018



Prior was 99.8

Current conditions 113.8 vs 114.0 expected

Expectations 92.6 vs 90.0 expected

1-year inflation 2.5% vs 2.5% prior

5-10 year inflation 2.3% vs 2.5%

This is a good reading as the multi-month run extends and shrugs off coronavirus fears. I would love to see a survey like this one in China right now.