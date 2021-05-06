Fed chorus keeps risk sentiment buoyed

European indices and US futures pull higher to start the session

European equities are posting modest gains on the session now, building on the rebound yesterday as the momentum since late Tuesday trading continues in stocks. US futures are also marked higher on the day after a mixed session yesterday:













Clarida, Mester, Evans, Since yesterday, we have seen Rosengren Williams and Kashkari all reaffirming the central bank's current policy stance and/or pushing back against taper talk with only Kaplan being the sole "dissenter".







That should be music to the ears of stock investors or at least dip buyers in case there is any correction to follow at such lofty price levels.

After Yellen stepped on the toes of the Fed, we have seen a chorus of Fed speakers come out to reassure the market that they are not even considering tapering any time soon.