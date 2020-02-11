Fed, ECB and BOE heads due to speak later today

The heads of the three key central banks above will be making an appearance later in the day









1400 GMT - ECB president Lagarde speaks in Strasbourg

Lagarde will be making an introductory statement on the presentation of the 2018 ECB annual report at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The text will be made available on the scheduled time but I wouldn't expect much of anything new from Lagarde given the backdrop and even if she does touch on current policy and economic conditions.





1500 GMT - Fed president Powell testifies before the House Financial Services

panel

Powell will be testifying on the Fed's semiannual monetary policy report and this is usually the "grilling session" in which we see lawmakers question the Fed's policy and outlook to you know, keep them honest supposedly. In any case, I wouldn't expect Powell to deviate much from the current script but it'll be interesting to hear if the Fed has any special thoughts or views involving the coronavirus outbreak situation.





1535 GMT - BOE governor Carney testifies before the Lords Committee

Carney will be attending a hearing with the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee where he will be facing questions involving the topics here . Much like Lagarde and Powell, I wouldn't expect Carney to move away from the current views of the central bank that were already expressed recently. So, expect more of the same old, same old here.







Although expectations aren't for anything major in the speeches today, it is better to be aware of them just in case we do hear of any surprises and they don't come any bigger than from the heads of the ECB, Fed and BOE.

