Fed establishes dollar swap lines with more central banks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The Fed tries to ease dollar-funding crunch

There has been talk about this all week after the initial swap lines failed to stem the tide. Some of the moves today in FX were outrageous.

The euro has spiked 50 pips higher on this.

The lines are going in with:
  • Norway
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • South Korea
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • Mexico
Some are for $60B, others are for $30B.

What's ominous is that the Fed already had swap lines in with the Bank of England and the pound crumbled anyway.

Eventually though, I think this works.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose