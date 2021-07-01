Fed Harker supports start a bond buying pullback later this year

Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal









Supports start a bond buying pullback later this year



Interest rate rises lie some ways in the distance



Would like to see the tapering process begin before the Fed raises interest rates



Would like to see a slow methodical process



The main challenge now for the economy isn't supporting demand, but sorting out supply to meet it in that regard the Fed's asset buying doesn't offer much help and could even come with risks for financial stability



Supports the Fed trimming both the treasury and mortgage-backed bonds equally (the Fed currently buys $80 billion per month of treasuries and $40 billion per month of mortgage backs)



Does not see rates rising until 2023



Inflation is key to his outlook



Still believes that inflation surges tied to reopening issues and will abate by next year



Sees growth of 7% this year and about 3.5% next year



Sees unemployment rate falling from 5.8% currently to 4.5% this year and 3.8% by 2023



Sees inflation at 3% to 3.2% this year and ease back toward the 2% Fed target next year

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Fed Harker in a narrow view with the Wall Street Journal says that he is in the camp of starting the tapering process. Harker is not a voting member in 2021.