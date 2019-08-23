Fed Powell should be cautious in his speech - JP Morgan

JP Morgan Chase Intl chairman, Jacob Frenkel, spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier







Says Trump shouldn't intervene with the Fed's job

The more interventions there are, the more markets will realise they are ineffective

There is a huge amount of uncertainty caused by the trade war among other factors

Trade war, Brexit, political risks should not be only handled by monetary policy

Trade war has been affecting businesses in a very negative way

Services is still okay, manufacturing and business investment are not okay

Powell should be cautious later today

He should emphasise on caution, going slowly and being data dependent

By counting heads, it looks like the Fed may cut by 25 bps in September

But the Fed has to be wary, they are not equipped to deal with the next recession

There is also a need to have insurance in keeping monetary policy ammunition

He makes a point that there are two things that market participants have to look at right now - being what the Fed should do and what the Fed is expected to do.





To the first point, I reckon it is a fair argument to say that the Fed shouldn't be rushing to cut rates especially not when the domestic economy isn't near a major downturn. To so easily throw away the ammunition they have built up over the years is unfathomable.





But we are facing a different central banking landscape in which there is a massive political influence on independence. As such, there is also a strong argument for the Fed to cut rates and that is what markets are seeing more or less - alongside signs proposed by the recent yield curve inversion of course.





Frenkel also goes on to talk about negative bond yields and notes that this market environment is "not normal". Adding that such an environment is not good and urges for central banks and governments to take proper action to address the real issues faced by the global economy. That's no surprise, he is an investment banker after all. ;P



