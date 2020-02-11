Semiannual testimony on Capitol Hill. Lagarde, Carney, Bullard are also on the schedule





The key events today include:

ECB Pres. will guard speaks at Strasburg European parliament at 9 AM ET/1400 GMT



Fed Chairman Powell to speak for the House financial services. At 10 AM ET/1500 GMT



JOLTS job openings for December will be released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT with expectations of 6925 versus 6800 last month



BOE governor Carney speaks before the Lords committee adds at 10:35 AM ET/1535 GMT

ECB executive board member Schnabel speaks in Karlsruhe at 11:30 AM ET/1630 GMT



BOE policymaker Haskel speaks in Nottingham at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT

ECB board member Lena speaks in Berlin also at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT



Feds Quarles speaks on bank supervision at 12:15 AM/1715 GMT

US treasury auctions off 3 year notes at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT



Fed's Bullard discusses the economy and monetary policy at 1:30 PM ET/1830 GMT



Fed's Kashkari speaks in Kalispell, Montana at 2:15 PM/1915 GMT



RBAs Heath gives speech in Sydney at 3:50 PM ET/2050 GMT ForexLive

Fed Chairman drawn Powell will testify on Capitol Hill before the House financial services manual at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. His testimony highlights the events today.