Fed Powell and other central bank speakers are the highlights for today's events
Semiannual testimony on Capitol Hill. Lagarde, Carney, Bullard are also on the scheduleFed Chairman drawn Powell will testify on Capitol Hill before the House financial services manual at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. His testimony highlights the events today.
The key events today include:
- ECB Pres. will guard speaks at Strasburg European parliament at 9 AM ET/1400 GMT
- Fed Chairman Powell to speak for the House financial services. At 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
- JOLTS job openings for December will be released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT with expectations of 6925 versus 6800 last month
- BOE governor Carney speaks before the Lords committee adds at 10:35 AM ET/1535 GMT
- ECB executive board member Schnabel speaks in Karlsruhe at 11:30 AM ET/1630 GMT
- BOE policymaker Haskel speaks in Nottingham at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
- ECB board member Lena speaks in Berlin also at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
- Feds Quarles speaks on bank supervision at 12:15 AM/1715 GMT
- US treasury auctions off 3 year notes at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT
- Fed's Bullard discusses the economy and monetary policy at 1:30 PM ET/1830 GMT
- Fed's Kashkari speaks in Kalispell, Montana at 2:15 PM/1915 GMT
- RBAs Heath gives speech in Sydney at 3:50 PM ET/2050 GMT