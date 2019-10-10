Fed rate cut odds remain heightened amid risk flip flop

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Odds of a 25 bps rate cut stays at ~82% currently

WIRP 10-10
ForexLive
This has to be put into context, in that on 30 September, odds of a 25 bps rate cut only stood at ~40% so we're more than double that currently.

However, any news of a partial US-China trade deal will no doubt bring down the above odds rather dramatically and the Fed still has one week to walk back expectations if such an event transpires - if they see fit that is.

The US CPI data release may result in a bit of a push and pull but I wouldn't look too much into that. It's all about the outcome of trade talks in Washington right now.

