Fed reverse repo facility use hits at record at $502.9 billion

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Huge repo demand

The latest fixed-rate reverse repo operation had 59 counterparties and the take down was more than a half-trillion.

The money goes to Fed overnight and it surpasses the prior record of $497.4B, which was set a day ago.

These numbers have absolutely soared this year from close to nothing to $50 billion in April to ten times that now. It's a sign of incredible demand for dollar funding and overwhelming amounts of dollars in the system.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose