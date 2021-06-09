Fed reverse repo facility use hits at record at $502.9 billion

Huge repo demand

The latest fixed-rate reverse repo operation had 59 counterparties and the take down was more than a half-trillion.





The money goes to Fed overnight and it surpasses the prior record of $497.4B, which was set a day ago.





These numbers have absolutely soared this year from close to nothing to $50 billion in April to ten times that now. It's a sign of incredible demand for dollar funding and overwhelming amounts of dollars in the system.

