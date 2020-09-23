Fed talk, housing and Markit PMIs: What's coming up in North American trading

What's on the economic calendar





It's a full slate today on the economic calendar, with a smattering of data and a full slate of Fed speakers starting with Mester (9 a.m ET) then Powell (10 a.m.) Evans (11 a.m.) Rosengren (12 p.m.) Kashkari & Bostic (1 p.m.) Quarles (2 p.m) and Daly (3 p.m.).





Clarida has already spoken, so that means 9 of them will be heard today. That's far too much Fed talk.







The data reports kick off at 9 am ET with the July FHFA house price index. That won't be a market mover but at 1345 GMT the Markit services and manufacturing PMIs could be.





We also get weekly oil inventories data and a 5-year Treasury auction.





