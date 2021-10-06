Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Wednesday - Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks twice
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to speak on "Rural Economics"
- before the Georgia Chamber American Rural Prosperity Summit.
- At 9am US ET time, which is 1300 gmt
Bostic is also scheduled to participate in a moderated conversation on "Public Leadership" before the University of Georgia Mason Public Leadership Lecture event
- 11.30am US ET time, 1530 GMT
Bostic tends towards the more dovish end of what is really quite a dovish FOMC anyway. How many times have we heard, from all of them, that there will be no cessation in policy accommodation any time soon? Bostic is a voter this year.