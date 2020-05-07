Fed's Bostic: Fed to err on providing too much support, not too little

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic speaking with reporters via a conference call

  • Err on providing too much support not too little
  • hopeful virus belief takes worst case scenario off table
  • economic impact on opening in southern states has been mixed
  • cell phone data has suggested movement has not gone up appreciably though some retailers have seen stronger than expected traffic
  • will only no adequacy of municipal, other new programs when they fully open and demand can be assessed
  • not clear yet if looser opening rules in some states is making a difference in sales or other economic activity
  • overall depression less likely but worried about pockets, including low and moderate income communities, that may see even slower recovery
Fed's Bostic has been active over the last few days. 
