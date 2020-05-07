Fed's Bostic: Fed to err on providing too much support, not too little

Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic speaking with reporters via a conference call

Err on providing too much support not too little

hopeful virus belief takes worst case scenario off table



economic impact on opening in southern states has been mixed



cell phone data has suggested movement has not gone up appreciably though some retailers have seen stronger than expected traffic



will only no adequacy of municipal, other new programs when they fully open and demand can be assessed



not clear yet if looser opening rules in some states is making a difference in sales or other economic activity



overall depression less likely but worried about pockets, including low and moderate income communities, that may see even slower recovery



Fed's Bostic has been active over the last few days.