Fed's Bostic says "hopeful" the US is learning lessons on coronavirus vaccine distribution

Head of the Altlanta Federal Reserve in an interview with Reuters. 

  •  'recalibration' of Fed asset purchases could come 'in short order' if coronavirus vaccines, economic recovery take hold
  • says 'hopeful' US is 'learning lessons' that will accelerate vaccine distribution
  • baseline is for 'somewhat difficult' start of year, with stronger recovery beginning perhaps in second quarter
  • new US fiscal stimulus package will help avoid 'some of the worst outcomes,' but still watching for vulnerabilities


