Fed's Bostic: We should sit back and let the economy evolve
Comments from Bostic:
- US economy is doing fine
- Not a long we have to do to stimulate or slow down growth
- Don't see anything suggesting a deep contraction
- The persistence of uncertainty worries me
- If trade uncertainties don't get resolved, it could lead to 'wholesale retrenchment'
- Change to policy from here would take events like a weakening of consumer patterns or changes in business hiring and investment plans
That sums up the Fed stance at the moment.
