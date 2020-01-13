Fed's Bostic: We should sit back and let the economy evolve

Comments from Bostic:

  • US economy is doing fine
  • Not a long we have to do to stimulate or slow down growth
  • Don't see anything suggesting a deep contraction
  • The persistence of uncertainty worries me
  • If trade uncertainties don't get resolved, it could lead to 'wholesale retrenchment'
  • Change to policy from here would take events like a weakening of consumer patterns or changes in business hiring and investment plans
That sums up the Fed stance at the moment.

In this video I talk about why uncertainty isn't going away (and it has nothing to do with Trump).


