Fed's Bullard on CNBC: I think it would have been better for the Fed to have done 50 bps

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on CNBC

  • I think we have more to go on rates
  • Fed policy is about risk management
  • The prudent thing to do now with inflation down and downside risks is to lower the policy rate and if the economy powers through, the Fed could then raise rates. 
  • Global trade is the biggest issue
  • Chinese might have incentive to wait out this administration
  • It might take a while to reach agreement on trade
  • If look at labor markets and consumption you would think this is a great economy
  • US yields are influenced by global yields
  • The shape of the yield curve is sending a signal that markets are worried about future growth and future inflation
  • The Fed has room to maneuver here. 
  • Sees another 25 basis points before the end of the year
  • We will see how the data comes in
  • measures of the excessive risk taking today are not nearly the same magnitude as seenin mid 2000s in late 90s
  • repo volatility is a microeconomic issue not really a macroeconomic issue
Bullard is a voting member on the FOMC in 2019. He is the president of the Richmond Fed
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose