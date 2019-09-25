Fed's Bullard on CNBC: I think it would have been better for the Fed to have done 50 bps

Speaking on CNBC

I think we have more to go on rates

Fed policy is about risk management

The prudent thing to do now with inflation down and downside risks is to lower the policy rate and if the economy powers through, the Fed could then raise rates.

Global trade is the biggest issue

Chinese might have incentive to wait out this administration

It might take a while to reach agreement on trade

If look at labor markets and consumption you would think this is a great economy

US yields are influenced by global yields

The shape of the yield curve is sending a signal that markets are worried about future growth and future inflation

The Fed has room to maneuver here.

Sees another 25 basis points before the end of the year

We will see how the data comes in

measures of the excessive risk taking today are not nearly the same magnitude as seenin mid 2000s in late 90s

repo volatility is a microeconomic issue not really a macroeconomic issue

Bullard is a voting member on the FOMC in 2019. He is the president of the Richmond Fed