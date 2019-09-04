Fed's Bullard and Bowman scheduled to speak at the bottom of the hour

ECB's Guindos meanwhile speaks in Frankfurt

The Fed's Bullard and Bowman will addressing a "Fed Listens" event in St. Louis.





Yesterday, Fed's Bullard said an 'aggressive' step is needed to align Fed with markets, insure against trade war.







Later at 1 PM, Fed's Kashkari is scheduled to speak at a town hall event in Minneapolis.



At 2 PM the Federal Reserve will release the beige book in preparation of their September FOMC meeting.





Finally at 3:15 PM ET, Fed's Evans will speak at an event on North American trade.

