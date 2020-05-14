Fed's Bullard: Fed might forgo June forecasts

Fed Bullard an interview to MNI

Fed's Bullard says:



Fed might forgo June forecasts



fiscal support right sized for situation



The Fed typically releases central tendencies for things like GDP, inflation and employment along with projections for interest rates. The Fed has indicated that rates would stay steady for an extended period of time (it is hard to see them change in rates in 2020). GDP, inflation, employment are certainly difficult to pinpoint given the uncertainty from the coronavirus.