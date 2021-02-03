Fed's Bullard is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour
Other Fed speakers on the scheduleSt. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour on economic outlook. Bullard tends to waffle back and forth. On January12/ 13 he said:
- It's possible you could get a boom but lets wait and see if that happens
- Don't put dates on balance sheet policy decisions
- Jobs market has improved dramatically, has a long way to go
- Outlook for 2021 seems very strong and above trend
- sees US GDP shrinking around -2.5% last year
- inflation looks set to move a somewhat higher
- sees unemployment dropping below 5% this year
- too soon to make judgment on timing upon buying shift
- his base cases for a good economy in 2021
- asked about bond tapering, says 'not close' yet
- calls recent rising 10 year yields 'encouraging sign'
Later at 2 PM, Fed's Harker will speak on the labor market. Then later this evening at 5 PM ET/ GMT 2200 hrs. Fed's Mester and Fed's Evans will speak on the economy.