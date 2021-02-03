Fed's Bullard is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour

Other Fed speakers on the schedule





It's possible you could get a boom but lets wait and see if that happens

Don't put dates on balance sheet policy decisions

Jobs market has improved dramatically, has a long way to go

Outlook for 2021 seems very strong and above trend

sees US GDP shrinking around -2.5% last year

inflation looks set to move a somewhat higher

sees unemployment dropping below 5% this year

too soon to make judgment on timing upon buying shift

his base cases for a good economy in 2021

asked about bond tapering, says 'not close' yet

calls recent rising 10 year yields 'encouraging sign'

Later at 2 PM, Fed's Harker will speak on the labor market. Then later this evening at 5 PM ET/ GMT 2200 hrs. Fed's Mester and Fed's Evans will speak on the economy.



St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour on economic outlook.