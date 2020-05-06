Fed's Bullard: We've been successful with the Fed program so far

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on CNBC

  • we've been successful with Fed program so far
  • sees main economic impact of that shut down in 2nd quarter
  • April jobs report will be 1 of the worst on record
  • expects 3rd quarter to be transition, with relatively rapid fourth-quarter
  • says unemployment rate could hit 20% ago even higher
  • could see unemployment rate back and single digits 5 years and
  • ADP number not a surprise
  • no question that shut down is very disruptive, but we understand the shock and need to deal with health crisis
  • Fed Mobile the same more in terms of for guidance by 2nd half of the year
  • still feels there are limits on how much can be borrowed, but ideas are being re-examined about where that limit is

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose