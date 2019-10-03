Fed's Evans: Asked about disappointing ISM manufacturing print 

Author: Giles Coghlan

Fed's Evans vis Ransquawk

  • see's it is an important data point and doesn't think the market has necessarily over reacted
  • is 'open minded' about the next Fed rate meeting 
  • ISM is only one number
  • rate cuts are risk management
  • concerned about inflation outlook

The ISM is only one data point which is why the next data releases are going to be in extra focus today - will do a piece on that and publish it next...(subject to important breaking headlines)
ForexLive
