Fed's Evans: Asked about disappointing ISM manufacturing print 

Fed's Evans vis Ransquawk

see's it is an important data point and doesn't think the market has necessarily over reacted

is 'open minded' about the next Fed rate meeting

ISM is only one number

rate cuts are risk management

management concerned about inflation outlook



The ISM is only one data point which is why the next data releases are going to be in extra focus today - will do a piece on that and publish it next...(subject to important breaking headlines)