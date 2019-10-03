Fed's Evans: Asked about disappointing ISM manufacturing print
Fed's Evans vis Ransquawk
- see's it is an important data point and doesn't think the market has necessarily over reacted
- is 'open minded' about the next Fed rate meeting
- ISM is only one number
- rate cuts are risk management
- concerned about inflation outlook
The ISM is only one data point which is why the next data releases are going to be in extra focus today - will do a piece on that and publish it next...(subject to important breaking headlines)