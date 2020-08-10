Fed's Evans: US should implement another coronavirus aid package - 'incredibly important'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in an interview with CBS News on Sunday

  • Wants more economic aid to protect small businesses, vulnerable communities .
  • "I think that public confidence is really important and another support package is really incredibly important" 
  • said that the most pessimistic economic projections involved not supporting state and local governments

