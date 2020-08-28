Fed's Kaplan: It will take a while for inflation to get back to 2%

Technology-enabled disruption is putting downward pressure on prices

Fed needs to be conscious of financial stability and excesses that could exist as a result of their policies



I don't view average inflation targeting as a radical change, it's an affirmation of how we've been operating for some time

Says he would prefer to wait for more clarity on the path of the virus before Fed gives more forward guidance

I, for one, will not take higher inflation lightly

I think it's very important that we indicate that the pandemic programs will lapse

I'm particularly concerned about debt buildup

Thinks unemployment will end the year near 8% unless there is a greater resurgence of the virus

I would prefer to wait on the path of virus before giving more forward guidance

I would prefer to show some restraint here, I think we've done quite a bit

These comments from Kaplan are on the hawkish side, at least relative to this FOMC.

