Fed's Kaplan: It will take a while for inflation to get back to 2%
Comments from Kaplan on Bloomberg TV
- Technology-enabled disruption is putting downward pressure on prices
- Fed needs to be conscious of financial stability and excesses that could exist as a result of their policies
- I don't view average inflation targeting as a radical change, it's an affirmation of how we've been operating for some time
- Says he would prefer to wait for more clarity on the path of the virus before Fed gives more forward guidance
- I, for one, will not take higher inflation lightly
- I think it's very important that we indicate that the pandemic programs will lapse
- I'm particularly concerned about debt buildup
- Thinks unemployment will end the year near 8% unless there is a greater resurgence of the virus
- I would prefer to wait on the path of virus before giving more forward guidance
- I would prefer to show some restraint here, I think we've done quite a bit
These comments from Kaplan are on the hawkish side, at least relative to this FOMC.