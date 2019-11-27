Fed's Kaplan: The prognosis for 2020 is reasonably good
Kaplan spoke with the WSJ
Key passage:
We still have the situation where you've got weak global growth, weak manufacturing and weak business investment. But we've got a very strong consumer, and I think on balance, if we can grow 2% next year, and if we get some stability in some of these trade uncertainties, hopefully global growth can stabilize. And so I think the prognosis for 2020 is reasonably good and that we've got a good opportunity to grow at 2%.
- I am open minded about looking at, regarding inflation, an averaging period that's longer than 12 months.
- We want to grow nominal GDP
Kaplan talks about nominal GDP, it's a chart that doesn't get enough attention: