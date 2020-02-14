Fed's Mester: Underlying fundamentals for the US economy are pretty good

Consumer is driving things but business side is weaker

Says she hasn't marked down her 2020 forecast because of coronavirus but says it's a new risk

Expect virus to weaken China in Q1

Phase one trade deal has removed uncertainty but it's too early to say how much of a pickup will be

Economy appears to be growing around trend, around 2%

Policy is in a good place right now, we have a good period to evaluate right now

The outlook is still good, notwithstanding coronavirus risk



Treasury bill purchases targeting repo market are not QE

Says she is not a fan of negative interest rates

There's nothing groundbreaking here. Everyone is watching the virus closely and trying to understand the impact on China and global growth.

