Fed's Mester: Underlying fundamentals for the US economy are pretty good

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Mester on Bloomberg TV

Mester
  • Consumer is driving things but business side is weaker
  • Says she hasn't marked down her 2020 forecast because of coronavirus but says it's a new risk
  • Expect virus to weaken China in Q1
  • Phase one trade deal has removed uncertainty but it's too early to say how much of a pickup will be
  • Economy appears to be growing around trend, around 2%
  • Policy is in a good place right now, we have a good period to evaluate right now
  • The outlook is still good, notwithstanding coronavirus risk
  • Treasury bill purchases targeting repo market are not QE
  • Says she is not a fan of negative interest rates
There's nothing groundbreaking here. Everyone is watching the virus closely and trying to understand the impact on China and global growth.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose