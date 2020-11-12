Fed's Powell speech may be released at the bottom of the hour.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

No guarantees, but will keep an eye out for it

The Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak at 11:45 AM ET/4:45 PM London time, but there is some chatter that his speech might be released at the bottom of the hour. Be aware.  BOE's Bailey and ECB Lagarde and Powell are all due to participate in a panel discussion about monetary policy at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.

UPDATE: There is no pre-release.... Who starts these rumours anyway?
