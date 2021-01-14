Fed's Rosengren repeats that he's pretty confident in H2 recovery
Comments from the Boston Fed President on the outlook for 2021
Presentations similar to his comments on Tuesday, which were:
- Fed will continue to purchase long-term assets until the economy is on a stronger economic footing
- We are likely to see a significant pickup in consumption in H2
- Highly accommodative fiscal and monetary policy will provide significant tailwind for risky assets in 2021
- More needs to be done to make financial infrastructure more resilient and avoid future shocks similar to March
There is no Q&A or media so we probably won't hear anything else from him today. Up next is Bostic at 1600 GMT, then Powell at 1730 GMT.