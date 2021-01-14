Fed's Rosengren repeats that he's pretty confident in H2 recovery

Presentations similar to his comments on Tuesday, which were:

Fed will continue to purchase long-term assets until the economy is on a stronger economic footing

We are likely to see a significant pickup in consumption in H2

Highly accommodative fiscal and monetary policy will provide significant tailwind for risky assets in 2021

More needs to be done to make financial infrastructure more resilient and avoid future shocks similar to March

There is no Q&A or media so we probably won't hear anything else from him today. Up next is Bostic at 1600 GMT, then Powell at 1730 GMT.

