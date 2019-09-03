Fed's Rosengren says he does not want to use up valuable policy space at this time

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said earlier he wants to wait and see of rate cuts

Further reiterating his patient stance with more comments. 

Contrast this with Bullard earleri, who was much more keen to cut:
