Fed's Rosengren says he does not want to use up valuable policy space at this time
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said earlier he wants to wait and see of rate cuts
- Fed's Rosengren says if risks to the US economy materialise the Fed should cut aggressively
- Fed's Rosengren says he does not see much need for taking additional policy action
Further reiterating his patient stance with more comments.
Contrast this with Bullard earleri, who was much more keen to cut:
