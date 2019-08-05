Fed's Senior loan officers survey for the month released

  • bank lending standards unchanged on commercial and industrial loans to large firms. Eased for small firms in Q2
  • Bank tightened standards on commercial real estate loans
  • demand for commercial and industrial loans from large firms unchanged, weakened for small farms
  • bank tightened standards on credit card loans in Q2.  Standards on auto and housing loans were unchanged
  • commercial industrial loan standards are now at the easier range of standards from 2005 to present
  • real estate subprime auto and credit card loan standards are now relatively tighter than pre-crisis

