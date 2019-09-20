Fedspeak coming up next on a busy day with quadruple witching

Big day coming up in markets

In just a few minutes (at 1215 GMT, 8:15 am ET), the Fed's Williams speaks at an SNB event but it's closed to the press and there will be no text, so it might be a dud.





We will hear from Rosengren at 1520 GMT. He dissented at Wednesday's meeting for a second time.





Before that, we will get Canadian retail sales at 1230 GMT. Ex autos are up 0.3%. We will also get eurozone consumer confidence for September at 1400 GMT.



The ECB's Visco is due to speak at 1500 GMT.



