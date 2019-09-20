Fedspeak coming up next on a busy day with quadruple witching
Big day coming up in markets
In just a few minutes (at 1215 GMT, 8:15 am ET), the Fed's Williams speaks at an SNB event but it's closed to the press and there will be no text, so it might be a dud.
We will hear from Rosengren at 1520 GMT. He dissented at Wednesday's meeting for a second time.
Before that, we will get Canadian retail sales at 1230 GMT. Ex autos are up 0.3%. We will also get eurozone consumer confidence for September at 1400 GMT.
The ECB's Visco is due to speak at 1500 GMT.
Perhaps the most-important thing is the expiry of stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single stock futures today at the close. There are 8.292B in S&P 500 options expiring at 3000. Futures are up 7 points to 3015 right now.