Fed's Williams: Fed has taken an approach that will adjust naturally

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Fed's Williams speaking at a WSJ conference

NY Fed Pres and vice chairman of the Fed Williams is speaking on a panel at the Wall Street Journal:

  • Fed has taken an approach that will adjust naturally if economy does better than expected
  • Accommodative monetary policy is helping the economy weathered the storm
  • Monetary policy will help the economy return to full employment as soon as possible
  • Fiscal policy plays important role in building bridge between now and when a vaccine becomes available
  • Fed policy is very accommodative
  • Fed needs to have a flexible policy approach
  • Feels positive about vaccine developments
  • Fiscal policy is the most powerful tool over next 6 months
  • Sees a significant improvement in credit conditions
  • Although emergency facilities did a great job in supporting financial markets, we've seen a significant improvement
  • We could restart lending programs if we see a significant need in the future
  • dominant purchase of asset purchases is now to provide sustained support to the economy
  • based on how we see the economy evolving, we can adapt and optimize programs
  • what were focused on is how to have our policy best positioned to support a strong economic recovery in 2% inflation
  • as we move forward and get greater clarity about the outlook of the economy, the Fed will better frame asset purchase programs
  • when various central banks act together that creates positive effects

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose