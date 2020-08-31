Fedspeak highlights the economic calendar as August comes to an end

Watch out for month-end flows





The US dollar is near the worst levels of the day as North American traders arrive. The economic calendar is going to be overshadowed by the regular calendar. Dollar-selling is the theme of rebalancing so far. With London out for holiday today, much of that was pushed ahead to Friday but if there are still flows to go through at 1500 GMT, then they will hit a thinned market.





In terms of news, the Fed is in focus with Clarida speaking at 9 am ET (1300 GMT) followed by Bostic at 1430 GMT.





In terms of data, we get Canadian PPI at the bottom of the hour and the Dallas Fed at 1430 GMT.

