Fedspeak highlights the US economic calendar today. Mind the clocks

Economic data is light

Friday's non-farm payrolls report was a reminder that the US economy is in good shape as Q4 marches on. Today, we will get more commentary on how transitory (or not) inflation will evolve.





At 9 am ET (1400 GMT and London time), the Fed's Clarida is on a Brookings Institute panel. Don't expect pre-released headlines as they discuss "taking stock of new Fed and ECB monetary policy frameworks."





At 10 am ET, we get the low-tier Employment Trends report, which should confirm a solid jobs market with a speech by interim Boston Fed President Montgomery at the same time.





At 10:30 am ET, Powell will release pre-recorded comments on gender and the economy





At noon ET, the Fed's Harker and Bowman are both set to speak. Harker is talking on the economy and there's the risk of hawkish comments.





Finally, the Fed's Evans speaks at 1:50 pm ET (1850 GMT) on current conditions. He's at an automotive supply conference so the bottlenecks will be topical.





Reminder, North American clocks changed on the weekend:





With the change, the London fix is back at 11 am ET.