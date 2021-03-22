Fedspeak to dominate the agenda today

And also for the rest of the week

It is shaping up to be another key week for central bankers versus the bond market and the Fed will be at the heart of all the action again.





The agenda for today sees Powell speaking at 1300 GMT on central bank innovation, followed by Barkin (discussion on COVID scarring at 1430GMT), Daly (discussion on the future of education at 1700 GMT), Quarles (speech on Libor transition at 1730 GMT), and Bowman (speech on the economic outlook 2315 GMT).

There will be much more to follow on the week, so strap yourselves in.







