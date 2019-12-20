Feel like taking risks early next year? Everyone does, it's the January seasonal effect
Risk trades run in January
I will have a full seasonals package on January next week but the stock market alone is notable. We're in a Santa Claus rally mode right now the S&P 500 hitting another record high.
The gains will surely put the market in the mood for more next year. Whether it's New Year's Resolutions or something else in the air, January is a decidedly strong month for US stocks.
LVX Research dives deeper in a post today and notes that:
- Small caps outperform large caps
- High volatility stocks outperfom
- January is a terrible time to extend duration in fixed income
- Reversion to the mean strategies in stocks outperform, likely due to tax loss selling
- High yield debt tends to outperform
Finally, what's especially notable is that the 'January effect' isn't really about the full month. The vast majority of the moves come in just the first few days.