Few realized how close financial system came to going over the edge in March

Great WSJ report on March 16







The must-read article of the day is in the Wall Street Journal and focuses on Monday, March 16, which was the height of the virus panic.





There's the usual Fed-watching, talk of margin calls and some great inside anecdotes but one of the key takeaways was the impact of derivatives and hedges.







Executives told him that Sunday's emergency Fed rate cut had swung a swath of interest-rate swap contracts in banks' favor. Companies had locked in superlow interest rates on future debt sales over the past year. But when rates fell even further, the companies suddenly owed additional collateral. On that Monday, banks had to account for all that new collateral as assets on their books. The pain was also particularly acute in volatility-linked derivatives. The pain was also particularly acute in volatility-linked derivatives.





When the history of this is definitively written, the heroes are going to be at the Federal Reserve as they ramped up purchases over the next week to unlimited levels. At the same time, you can't shake the feeling that there's still going to be a price to be paid.





