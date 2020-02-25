Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
FHFA House price index for December 0.6% vs 0.4% estimate
HimFHFA house price index
ForexLive
- FHFA has price index for the month of December comes in better-than-expected at 0.6% versus 0.4% estimate
- prior month revised higher to 0.3% from 0.2%
- The 4Q house price purchase index QoQ 1.3% versus 1.2% (revised from 1.1%)
- Pacific, +0.4% versus 0.3% in November
- Mountain +1% versus unchanged in the November
- West North Central +0.8% versus 0% in November
- West South +0.6% versus +0.1% last month
- East North +0.3% versus +1% last month
- East South Central +1% versus -0.4% last month
- New England +0.7% versus 0.3% last month
- mid Atlantic +0.7% versus +0.1% last month
- South Atlantic +1.0% versus +0.3% last month
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close