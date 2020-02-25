FHFA House price index for December 0.6% vs 0.4% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

HimFHFA house price index

  • FHFA has price index for the month of December comes in better-than-expected at 0.6% versus 0.4% estimate
  • prior month revised higher to 0.3% from 0.2%
  • The 4Q house price purchase index QoQ 1.3% versus 1.2% (revised from 1.1%)
  • Pacific, +0.4% versus 0.3% in November
  • Mountain +1% versus unchanged in the November
  • West North Central +0.8% versus 0% in November
  • West South +0.6% versus +0.1% last month
  • East North +0.3% versus +1% last month
  • East South Central +1% versus -0.4% last month
  • New England +0.7% versus 0.3% last month
  • mid Atlantic +0.7% versus +0.1% last month
  • South Atlantic +1.0% versus +0.3% last month
Him_FHFA house price index
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose