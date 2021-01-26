FHFA house price index for November 1.0% vs. 0.8% estimate

FHFA (Federal Housing Finance Agency) as price index for November 2020

house price index 1.0% vs. 0.8% estimate



prior month 1.5%



house prices rose 11% from November 2019 to November 2020



the monthly gains range from 0.3% in the West South Central division to 1.6% in the Pacific division



The 12 month change range from 8.7% in the West South Central division to +14% in the Mountain division



for the full report



Housing in the US is on fire as demographic shift added cities into the suburbs pushes prices higher. Also inventories remain very low. The data is a bit old but if anything the trend has continued to the upside according to other housing data.





