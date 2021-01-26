FHFA house price index for November 1.0% vs. 0.8% estimate
- house price index 1.0% vs. 0.8% estimate
- prior month 1.5%
- house prices rose 11% from November 2019 to November 2020
- the monthly gains range from 0.3% in the West South Central division to 1.6% in the Pacific division
- The 12 month change range from 8.7% in the West South Central division to +14% in the Mountain division
Housing in the US is on fire as demographic shift added cities into the suburbs pushes prices higher. Also inventories remain very low. The data is a bit old but if anything the trend has continued to the upside according to other housing data.