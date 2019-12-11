File this one under 'speculation' rather than reporting

CNBC article getting some attention



CNBC is out with a report titled: 'Eleventh hour' US-China trade deal could happen before tariffs kick in Sunday, analysts say





I don't think there's any mystery in what it's saying. It cites people like Kenny Polcari, senior market strategist at Slatestone Wealth.







There are no named or unnamed sources on either side of the talks, it's simply speculation.



