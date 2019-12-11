File this one under 'speculation' rather than reporting
CNBC article getting some attention
CNBC is out with a report titled: 'Eleventh hour' US-China trade deal could happen before tariffs kick in Sunday, analysts say
I don't think there's any mystery in what it's saying. It cites people like Kenny Polcari, senior market strategist at Slatestone Wealth.
There are no named or unnamed sources on either side of the talks, it's simply speculation.
All that said, expect tariff speculation to go into overdrive once we get past the Fed decision. The tariff deadline is on Sunday and the latest credible report says Trump hasn't made up his mind about what to do.