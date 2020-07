The final tracking estimate from the Atlanta Fed





All eyes are on the Fed today but tomorrow is the first look at US Q2 GDP and it's going to be an ugly print.







The final Atlanta Fed GDP tracker is -32.1%. That's improved from 34.3% in the most-recent estimate and better than the -34.8% consensus. I'm not sure it's going to be a big market mover but it could serve as a reminder to equity bulls that the economy has a long way to go.